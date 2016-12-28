2nd annual Pottery and Fine Arts Guild silent auction was a great success

Artists, back: Phyllis Flail, Paula Lambert, Sherry Hunt, Janet Buckingham, Christine Holland, Chrissy Schroeppel and Dee Lee; front: Debbie Olguin, Julie Kostroski, Jillian Moon, Nancy Friedman, Mary Beth Smith and Janet Bloam

The Creative Arts Center Pottery Guild and Painters want to thank the Robson Ranch residents for helping make our second annual show and sale a success. Through your purchases to our silent auction we were able to donate $200 to CORR, who in turn purchased items for children in Eloy. Shoes and sweatshirts are examples of items that were purchased.

If you want to continue to help “The Heart of Eloy,” 501 North Main Street, Eloy, Arizona is an awesome store where so many wonderful items have been donated by Robson residents. The store is another endeavor to raise money for CORR’S programs. Check it out.

Again, thank you for your support. Look for the third annual Pottery Guild Show in October 2017!

