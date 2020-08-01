Dear Robson Ranch homeowners,

Nicole McCracken, CAASP, Administrative Assistant

This is a friendly reminder that the second half semi-annual assessment for the Robson Ranch CG HOA has been sent and payment is due Aug. 1, with late fees assessed for payments received after Aug. 15.

If you are a homeowner that resides in Unit 19 or Unit 20A Carefree Villas, please see the end of this communication for additional information on how to pay your assessment.

Email Statement

For those that have opted for an electronic (email) statement, statements were emailed on July 1. Please check your spam box for any emails from hoadues@robson.com. Your assessment is due on Aug. 1; late fees will be applied to payments received after Aug. 15.

Paper Statement

For those that have opted for a paper statement, statements should have arrived in your mailboxes beginning on July 1 (except for anyone getting their mail out of the country.) Due to current USPS issues, your statement may take up to a week or more to be delivered. Your assessment is due on Aug. 1; late fees will be applied to payments received after Aug. 15.

Memo Line

Whether you are paying online or mailing a check, it is extremely important to reference your 10-digit property number, which is located on the upper right-hand corner of your statement.

Account Balance

To check on your account balance for your HOA dues, please log in to the community website at robsonranchazhoa.org. After you log in, you will visit the ‘member center’ tab, then ‘my account,’ then ‘HOA Statements’ and ‘Payments.’

Payment Methods

There are many ways to pay your semi-annual assessments, to make it most convenient for you:

1. Mail a check to Robson Ranch CG HOA, PO Box 94134, Las Vegas, NV 89193

2. Issue a bill pay through your bank to the above address

3. Make an ACH or Credit/Debit payment through the HOA website at robsonranchazhoa.org

• Currently not available for Unit 19 and Unit 20 payments

• If you make a payment through the website using ACH (with your checking and routing number), there is no fee to do so

• If you make a payment through the website using a credit/debit card, there is a 2.5% processing fee

Villa Owners

Unit 19 and Unit 20A—please read this important memo that directly affects you:

Currently, the HOA website is having trouble processing payments made by villa homeowners only. We are working on an update that is scheduled in mid-July in order to fix this issue. We kindly ask that Villa homeowners do not attempt to make a payment through the HOA website. If you do and get an error please do not attempt to submit it more than once. We will communicate when the website is available for you to process payments again. In the meantime, we’d like to ask that you use a different method of payment so your payment is received by the due date (see payment methods above).