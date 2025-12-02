Christmas Is Calling at the Gourd Club

Doris Betuel Did you know there is a club at Robson that creates gourd art? The club is here all year round, and it is feeling a lot like Christmas here! Our members are making ornaments and decorative items such as awesome snow people and elves! Gourds come in all shapes and sizes, and they…
This year, join the Robson Ranch Singers as we celebrate the holidays by looking “Through the Eyes of a Child … the Wonder of the Holidays” on Dec. 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom at the Ranch House. The songs are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face, bring back…
Pat Sand On Oct. 25, the Ropin’ In Yer Relatives Genealogy Club invited all Robson Ranch residents to a free seminar designed to spark interest in family history. Professional genealogist Marilyn Simliness presented an informative two-hour session on “Getting Started in Genealogy.” Marilyn walked participants through the Golden Rules of Genealogy, reminding everyone to document…
Pat Sand What a frightfully fun night it was at Robson Ranch! The Roving Ranchers’ annual Halloween parade took off from the softball field on Oct. 31 under a glowing autumn sky and a toasty 87 degrees. By 3:30 p.m., the staging area buzzed with excitement as carts lined up—spiders spun their webs, skeletons danced…
Lois Moncel, Director of Fitness & Wellness Mark your calendar for March 7, 2026, for the Robson Ranch Fit for Life Triathlon/Duathlon! The Triathlon includes: Swim, Bike, Run/Walk. If swimming is not your thing, try our new Duathlon: Run/Walk, Bike, then Run/Walk again. Hurry and register! A minimum of 80 registered participants is required by…
Living Retired: OMG! What Next? Gary Chalk For the record, I have never ever considered using ‘OMG’ in the headline of my Living Retired columns. However, desperate times call for desperate column titles. This is what I mean… With so much turmoil in the world these days, you have to wonder what worse could be…