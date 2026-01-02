Join us Saturday, Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Have you been to the Robson Ranch Creative Arts Center (CAC)? Do you know where it is? Next time you turn into the main entrance of the community, take notice of the large storefront building to the right of the entry before going through…
Exceptional Value Comes Standard at Robson Ranch
Next ‘Chapter & Verse’ Events Are January 30 and February 27
Save the Date: Valentine’s Dance Featuring Sierra Sound!
Robson Ranch Ladies Social Club Celebrates the Season
January 2026, Front Page
You’re Invited to an Open House!
Ring in the New Year with the Stained Glass Club
Julie White We were busy at the club all year with classes in November and December including a leading class, 3D barrel cactus and pumpkin class, and mosaic class. We also had a fun holiday party at the studio with lots of yummy food and great door prizes. Join us for more classes and fun…
Get Ready to Laugh and Sing Along to “Little Shop of Horrors”!
Karen Dielmann Theater at the Ranch is producing its first musical! The sci–fi comedy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors will be performed by a talented group of musicians, vocal performers, actors, and those with talents beyond and behind the scenes. The show will be produced and directed by Deborah Dorman. What happens when a…
Clubs & Classes, January 2026
Featured Fused Glass Artist: Donna Toller
Doris Betuel Meet Donna Toller, Fused Glass Club member and outgoing Treasurer! Her journey to our Robson community started years ago in a small town in Colorado. Born and raised in Walsenburg, Colo., on a dairy farm, 4-H was a large part of her life as she grew up. Ranch living was prominent in her…
Religion, January 2026
New Christian Church Group Gatherings
Charles Hunt All are welcome to new very friendly Christian Group weekly gatherings at Robson Ranch along with good food. You will love it! We will be sharing great principles that strengthen our relationships with God, self, family members, and others, because all real joy during our time on earth and for all eternity is…
Features, January 2026
Totem Raffle Winner!
Barbara Seawalt Kim Gibbs held the winning ticket for the Ceramic Totem raffle. Doesn’t it look great in her yard? You might recognize Kim from Sierra Sound when they entertain in the Tack Room. You could have one of these handcrafted gems, too. The Ceramics and Pottery Club will have a new—but different—totem to raffle…