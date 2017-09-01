What is Hatha Yoga?

Noell Hyman

Have you heard about the new group of Yoga teachers who want to bring spinal and joint health, strength and balance and increased peace of mind to seniors living around Sun Lakes? I’m one of them; my name is Noell.

We’ve added multiple Yoga classes every day of the week: Hatha Yoga, Chair Yoga and Yin/Restorative Yoga. We’re being asked what they are and whether any of these classes are hot Yoga.

First off let me assure you none of these classes are hot Yoga. We probably all agree that it’s hot enough outside! Below is a description of what each class is like so you can choose the ones that make sense for you.

Hatha Yoga

In Hatha Yoga classes we usually start and end on the floor on mats. There is some time in the middle when we stand and do gentle simple movements that help us acquire better balance and strength. Often we use a chair as a prop to assist us. If at times the teacher doesn’t incorporate a chair you are still welcome to have one next to your mat to assist you in poses. Your teacher will help you know how if you’re unsure. One of the great benefits to Hatha Yoga is you practice getting up and down from the floor, something that gets more and more difficult as we get older. A side note about the Hatha Yoga classes: We might change the name of this class to something like “Gentle Strength Yoga.” We also noticed on the calendars it sometimes says “Yoga” or “Active Yoga.” We’re still trying to iron out the wrinkles. If you see any of these names, hopefully you’ll remember the description above for Hatha Yoga. It’s the same. Another note: We have yoga mats you can borrow in the room in case you don’t have one of your own.

Hatha Schedule: Mondays 4:00 p.m., Wednesdays 11:00 a.m., Fridays 2:00 p.m., Sundays 1:00 p.m.

Chair Yoga

In Chair Yoga we start and end the class seated in a chair. In the middle of class we usually do some standing poses for balance and strength with the chair assisting us.

Chair Yoga Schedule: Tuesdays 3:00 p.m., Wednesdays 10:00 a.m., Fridays 1:00 p.m, Sundays 2:00 p.m.

Yin/Restorative

In this class we are on the floor on our mats the entire time doing fewer poses that we hold for several minutes each. These gentle poses loosen the connective tissue of the joints to enhance greater mobility and movement. This is an especially relaxing type of Yoga, particularly good at restoring nerve health and peace of mind. All Yoga classes do this, but Yin/Restorative focuses exclusively on it and does not include a strength/balance segment.

Yin/Restorative Schedule: Mondays 9:00 a.m., Fridays 9:00 a.m., Saturdays 9:00 a.m. (first and third Saturdays only)

Classes: $5 in the Cottonwood Room A-6, Dance Room. If you have questions, call/text Kary Sinkule at 480-861-3788 or email: thesinkules@cox.net.