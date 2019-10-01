Welcome Back Party October 18

The Welcome Back Party will be on Friday, Oct. 18. Doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner at 4:30 p.m. in the Hermosa Room.

The Level 9 Band will provide entertainment from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The dance floor will be open. Tickets are $30.

This party and social gathering is for everyone, including the homeowners that were here all summer, the homeowners that were here on and off, and the ones coming back!

The menu will consist of southwest salad, beef fajitas, chicken fajitas, cheese enchiladas, elote corn, herb roasted potatoes, flan and tres leches cake.

Ticket sales are at the Sports Center and end Oct. 4.

Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.