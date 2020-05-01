Lois Moncel

Walk with Ease is an evidence-based program that has been proven to help people with arthritis or other related conditions reduce pain, increase balance, strength, and walking pace, and improve overall health. The Walk with Ease information and strategies are based on research and tested programs in exercise science, behavior change, and arthritis management. Sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation, and based on work done at Stanford University’s Center for Research in Disease Prevention, the Thurston Arthritis Research Center and Institute on Aging (of the University of North Carolina) have developed Walk with Ease as a program with proven benefits! The program’s three major objectives are to provide participants with:

* Education about successful physical activity for people with arthritis

* Education about arthritis management

* Opportunity to begin and develop an ongoing aerobic fitness program

Participants will be meeting for six weeks, three times per week. The number of participants will have a minimum of eight people and maximum of 12. Each session is led by Arthritis Foundation Certified Leader, Lois Moncel. Each session begins with a brief discussion of a topic important to successful walking or arthritis management. After the discussion, the group will warm up, stretch, walk, cool down, and stretch one last time.

The Walk with Ease program is designed for people with arthritis-male, female, fit and not-so-fit. It is also suitable for people without arthritis who would like to begin a regular walking program to gain the benefits of regular aerobic exercise.

If you can be on your feet for ten minutes without increased pain, you can probably participate successfully, and the program can be modified to meet your needs. For more information, contact Lois Moncel at lois.moncel@robson.com.