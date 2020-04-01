The Roving Ranchers Overnight  in Laughlin, NV

Angela Meade

The Roving Ranchers had our first overnight trip to Laughlin, NV, at the end of February. It was a blast! Our hotel for the four-day trip was Harrah’s. We had a great time trying our luck at the different casinos, shopping the outlets, and visiting Oatman and Lake Havasu, in Arizona. We dined at some great restaurants like Bubba Gump, The Big Horn Café, and Guy Fieri El Burro’s Mexican Restaurant.

We also had a delicious lunch in The Old Oatman Hotel, which is surrounded by thousands of dollar bills inside the entire restaurant area. Of course, The Roving Ranchers left their dollar mark as well. The burros in Oatman were the highlight of our trip. We had so much fun with these animals, and many, many laughs. This trip was such a success that we are in the process of planning another overnight trip in the near future.

Information regarding the Roving Ranchers can be found on Facebook and Next Door Neighbor. We also have our website up and running, so please look for us at http://www.therovingranchers.com.