Take me out to the ballgame

Nicole McCracken

On Friday, June 1, 2018, a group of 108 residents and guests travelled in two buses to a Diamondbacks game. The Arizona Diamondbacks were being challenged by the Miami Marlins. Robson Ranch sat in the All You Can Eat section and was able to enjoy unlimited hot dogs, soda, popcorn and water. The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Miami Marlins by a landslide—9 to 1. After the exciting win, the residents and their guests enjoyed a post-game fireworks show before heading back to the Ranch.