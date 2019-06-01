Summer racing season begins for Robson Ranch RC Club

The Robson Ranch RC Club summer racing season has started. The RC Car races take place every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m. at the Robson Ranch RC Park.

Robson residents who have not attended the races can take advantage of the fun and excitement of watching some riveting racing.

Drivers are rated into three classes (novice, intermediate and advanced). Each class runs heat races; (if more than six cars are in a class, there will be two heat races for that class. After qualifying races for each class, main races are held for each class. Starting positions are based on how the driver finished in the heat race.

Electronic receivers are placed on the starting line and record each car passing by the receiver to the 100th of a second.

A computer keeps track of each car’s time and number of laps. Leaders in each race are announced over a speaker at the track.

The RC Park is located just north of the community and plenty of parking is available for golf carts and automobiles. Shaded seating for spectators is available.

For more information, contact Butch Spiller at 770-265-0358.