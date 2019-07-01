Summer newspaper delivery notice

Melani Caron, CAAM®, CMCA®, General Manager

As you know, each month Robson Publishing delivers a copy of the Robson Ranch Views to your home. If you are going to be gone for 60+ days, you can request your copy to be stopped or forwarded to an alternate address by following the steps below.

Please visit the Robson Ranch Views website three weeks prior to your leaving the Ranch by clicking on this link: www.robsonranchviews.com.

In the black tool bar, click on “contact us” and then click on “change address” and follow the steps from there. By doing so, you will just need to remember to change your address back when you return to the Ranch.

If you are already gone and missed updating your subscription, please only do so at this time if your return will continue to be longer than 60 days. If you will be back in less than 60 days, no action is needed.

If you need further assistance please contact Chelsey Nakata with Robson Publishing at chelsey.nakata@robson.com or call her at 480-895-4216.

Have a good summer!