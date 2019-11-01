Stained Glass Club members display their talents at November show

Diane Williams

The fall and winter months are sure to bring some exciting and fun times in the Stained Glass Studio. Many special ocassions are planned and are in the planning stages for events, training classes, and more.

The Nov. 16 Fall Arts and Crafts Show in the Hermosa Ballroom will feature many stained glass items made by the loving hands of many of our members. There will be pumpkins, birds, owls, leaf pieces, and many other items that will make great gifts. If you can’t manage to give them away, keep them for yourself. There also will be beautifully handmade pieces for raffle.

Beginner classes are scheduled on the second Tuesday and Thursday of each month according to resident interest. Come join the fun and learn a new hobby that just might become your passion.

For our stained glass members, there will be instruction on how to make various mosaic pieces and leading classes to take beginners to the next level of creating amazing lead stained glass. We will also conduct skills training on solder techniques, cutting, grinding, and more.

A Quarterly Members Skills Refresher and Reorientation event is being planned to provide beginners with an additional resource to return to the studio and hone their skills.

New lighting above the grinders has been installed to light up the area for better visibility when grinding glass pieces. New cabinets for additional storage and project board racks have been installed in the Studio to provide much needed storage space.

The purchase of new grinders and soldering irons was made to help eliminate any waiting when the studio is busy. Additional equipment is being budgeted for 2020 to continue to help with our growing membership.

Come check us out during our business hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on our club, contact Dauna Beack at dbeack@yahoo.com. For more information on beginner classes, contact Diane Williams at diane_williams5@outlook.com.