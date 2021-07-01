Cynthia Melito

Members of the Stained Glass Club have been creating tissue box covers during the monthly Member’s Class on Thursday evenings. Using a jig, panels of stained glass are soldered together to create the square box that will dress up those boring cardboard tissue boxes! After the square box is put together, a design made from stained glass pieces is soldered to the front of the box for completion of their works of art. If you would like to join in the fun, send an email to [email protected] and Beth will send you additional information.