Spring Break Reminders

Melani Caron, CMCA, CAAM, AMS, General Manager

With spring break upon us, we continue to be busy at the Ranch House front desk, registering guests from all over who are here to soak up the Arizona sun. It’s nice for us to be able to meet your extended family and friends when you bring them in to fill out the necessary paperwork.

With that, I would like to send out a gentle reminder that children driving golf carts in the community is not allowed–-meaning those who are not old enough to have a driver’s license. This is a safety reminder to not allow children behind the wheel. We want to keep everyone safe in the community, and that means other drivers too.

Thank you for your prompt attention.