Seniors Find Flexibility and Strength Through Free Online Ballet Classes

Laura Schairer

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is offering free Zoom sit or stand ballet classes to all senior citizens in the community. Held online every Friday from noon to 12:45 p.m., the classes are specially designed for older adults to develop flexibility, balance, and strength through movement.

“The Sit or Stand Ballet for Seniors has quickly become one of my favorite classes to develop and teach,” says Director Jennifer Cafarella of the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix. “As all the seniors log on, we see how excited they are about grooving for 45 minutes.”

Created in partnership with Jewish Family & Children’s Service, the classes are broadcast via Zoom from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix’s studio in central Phoenix. The Sit or Stand Ballet Classes are open to any senior free of charge and are led by instructors Cafarella and Lainie Serentis from the Ballet Theatre of Phoenix faculty.

“As we explain the reason of the step and the technique, their faces light up with understanding that they are moving with purpose. It is delightful to see their enthusiasm with the exercises and dance that we teach them at the end,” says Director Jennifer Cafarella. “Even if I think, ‘oh, this step might be a bit challenging,’ they rise to the occasion and keep coming back. As the instructor, I am having a blast and so is my co-instructor. This class makes us laugh and everyone’s infectious energy comes across to us on the screen—we are so happy to see them every week.”

Those interested in participating can register by emailing [email protected] to receive the link to the weekly class.

Ballet Theatre of Phoenix is located at 6201 N. 7th St. and is a 7,800 square foot state-of-the-art facility hosting top instructors in ballet and contemporary dance for ages three to adult.

Classes are held both online or in-person (fully masked).

For information and other dance offerings, visit their website at www.ballettheatreofphx.org or call their number at 602-957-3364.

For information on Jewish Family & Children’s Service and their other classes for Senior Enrichment, visit their website at www.jfcsaz.org/cse or call their number at 602-343-0192.