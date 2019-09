Nicole McCracken

July 29 kicked off the annual back-to-school drive at Robson Ranch. For two weeks, the HOA office collected donations of school supplies such as backpacks, pencils, notebooks, glue, markers, and crayons to be donated to the Eloy School District. Homeowners went above and beyond with their donations this year. Nicole could barely get into the closet to make copies!

Thank you to everyone who donated this year. I would bet we collected twice as many supplies as last year. You rock!