RRLGA Summer Golf

The temperature is sizzling, but summer golf is going strong! The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) plays every Monday, with tee times beginning at 6:30 a.m. RRLGA members should sign up via Golf Genius by 9 p.m. on Thursday. Each member drives her own cart, with social distancing practiced on the course. Non-members may join in the fun as well. Contact Kathy Holwick at kathyholwick@hotmail.com to sign up. If you are interested in becoming a member, contact Dema Harris at demagh@aol.com.