Robson Ranch Material Girls join the fun!

Barbara Chmilar

Summertime in the desert is the perfect time for many of our members to sew quilt tops and other projects! You can find several of our members in the CAC studio sewing on Mondays and Fridays. There are some fun projects planned for this month so drop in and check us out.

One of the resources the Material Girls enjoy is the design wall, which allows you to lay out your quilt blocks and decide on your perfect design.

Last year as well as this coming year we are supporting the Family Advocacy Center for Children and providing the Eloy Police Department with two quilts for each police car for when they must remove a child from a home. The Material Girls have also supported the Eloy Senior Center for four years by annually providing a quilt or pillowcase to all of the residents. We also make comfort quilts for our own residents who have a serious illness or who have lost a spouse. Please contact either Marge Doughty at 360-739-9990 or Doug Kant at 989-860-0692, dougakant@aol.com if you know a Robson resident who might need one.

The Material Girls welcome all residents who have a love for sewing and/or quilting to join our club. Dues are $20 per year, and you can visit two times before dues are collected. Monies from our dues, profits from our raffle quilt ticket sales and the craft fairs support the purchase of fabrics and supplies we need to fulfill our ongoing commitments to our charities.

If you would like more information about the club contact Mary Syer at mes1972@gmail.com, phone 610-613-6161 or Barb Chmilar bchmilar@tru.ca, 250-573-2808.