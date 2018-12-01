Robson Ranch Dance Club news

Robson Ranch dancers put on their dance shoes and kicked up their heels at the Hermosa Ballroom on the evening of November 2. The evening included a mixed genre of live and DJ’d music, a basic swing lesson by Christa Quackenbush followed by various ballroom and line dancing, fabulous food and fantastic raffle prizes that made for a fun and eventful evening.

The RRDC wishes to thank the RRAZ-HOA, Heather Hardesty, Christa and Jim Quackenbush, Cherie Bates and Jon Martin, Cj Azaria and the many people who provided donations and sponsorships to get the club’s first dance off the ground.

RRDC holds practice sessions for club members from 1:00-3:30 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom. DJ’d music is available. Bring your own beverage to hydrate.

Mondays: Line dancers only (no practices in December); January 14 and 21; February 4 and 18; March 4 and 11.

Wednesdays: Ballroom dancers only; December 12 (no practice Dec 26); January 9 and 30; February 6 and 20; March 13 and 27.

The club is also sponsoring a Sunday Tea Dance each month. Members pay $5 and non-member RR residents and guests pay $8 per person. There will be no Tea Dance in December. The next Tea Dance will be Sunday, January 6, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom. There will be DJ’d music with a mixed genre of music, a no-host bar and complimentary water and tea available.

If you would like to become a member of RRDC please contact us at rrdanceclubaz@gmail.com for more information and a membership form. Membership dues are $20 per year.

RRDC wishes to recognize the following sponsors for financial support and donated items for raffles.

Platinum Sponsors: Robson Ranch HOA; Home Team Pest Defense.

Gold Sponsors: JW Marriott; The Phoenix Symphony.

Silver Sponsors: Arizona Opera; Ballet Arizona; Sweetwater Sound; American Theater Guild; A-1 Golf Carts.

Bronze Sponsors: Ballet Arizona; Brutinel Plumbing & Electric; Arizona Iron Patio Furniture; Orbitel Communications; Holiday Inn Express; Capital Grille and Robson Ranch Golf Club.

Supporters: BeDillon’s Restaurant; Big Wa Chinese Restaurant; Buffalo Wild Wings; Boston’s Pizza Restaurant; Burger King; Chick-Fil-A; Chili’s Restaurant; Clean Freak Car Wash; Cold Stone Creamery; Culver’s; Firehouse Subs; Great Clips; IHOP; Jimmy John’s; McDonalds; Mi Amigo Ricardo Restaurant; Mimi’s Cafe; Olive Garden; Papa Murphy’s Pizza; Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen; Sonic Burger; Starbucks and Walmart.