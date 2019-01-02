Robson Ranch Dance Club is looking for dancers

RRDC invites you to join in the dancing fun! We see a lot of dancers at concerts and events here at RR and would love to have you join us! There are so many benefits to dance – balance, fun, friends, to name a few. We encourage anyone who enjoys dancing and movement on the dance floor to join the club! If you would like to become a member of RRDC please contact us at rrdanceclubaz@gmail.com for more information and a membership form. Membership dues are $20 per year. Only residents of Robson Ranch may be members; however, members can invite guests to some events and members will be notified in advance of events.

Here is what you get with your membership: free practice sessions and $5 Sunday Tea Dances; see details below.

Practice sessions are a great way for members to practice dance moves before going dancing in or outside the community. Practices are held in the Hermosa Ballroom. DJ’d music tailored specifically and specially for the group. Bring your own beverage to hydrate. Calendars for sessions are below; we are scheduling more!

*Mondays – Line Dancers: January 14 and 21; February 4 and 18; March 4 and 11.

*Wednesdays – Social/Partner Dancers: we are redesigning these sessions and will notify members once we have firm dates and times. Stay tuned.

Another benefit of membership – the club also provides Sunday Tea Dances each month. All members, Robson Ranch residents and guests, are welcome to attend. Members pay $5, non-member RR residents and guests pay $8 per person. The next Social Tea Dance will be held on Sunday, January 13, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom and will have a line dance theme. All dancers are welcome to attend! There will be DJ’d music, a no-host bar, food available for purchase and complimentary water. Mark your calendars for a social/partner dancing Tea Dance on Sunday, February 3.

We are so excited to grow and share this wonderful dance opportunity at Robson Ranch! See you on the dance floor!