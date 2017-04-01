Ranch Riders hit the road every Sunday

Linda Gayer

Every Sunday a group of motorcycles meets at the CAC parking lot at 10:30 a.m. with their gas tanks full waiting for directions from the week’s “ride leader.” That ride leader has already determined the route that will be taken on the three- or four-hour ride to the planned destination for lunch.

This year the group has traveled to places like San Tan Flats, Maricopa, Florence, Gila Bend, Mt. Lemmon and Tortilla Flats while taking in the back-roads scenery of Arizona. The week’s team leader works hard at finding routes that we take and restaurants that can accommodate up to 20 people.

Many thanks go to Karen Augun, our group’s fearless leader! She keeps communication open and organizes us in so many ways. Thanks also to all of our “ride leaders” who step up to plan our routes and to Ben for his photographs.