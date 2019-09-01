Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes gear up in September

September finds us gearing up for the annual Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Packing Party on Nov. 7 at 1:00 p.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom.

Operation Christmas Child, a Samaritan’s Purse ministry, sends shoeboxes packed with toys to needy children around the world.

Through the generous support of our Robson Ranch neighbors, we are expecting to pack more than 2,000 shoeboxes filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies, games, puzzles, flip flops, socks, and numerous other items. This year, the storehouse is being filled by so many wonderful contributions.

Also this summer, more than 300 water bottles water were filled with toys, 2,000 bead crafts were made, hundreds of bags were filled with marbles, and more than 2,000 hygiene packs were created. A big thank you goes out to our amazing team of volunteers for all of your hard work.

Many residents included their grandchildren in the pre-packing, and we’d love to hear how your grandchildren are enjoying the gift of giving.

We still need the following items for the boxes: gifts for girls and boys ages 10-14 (such as soccer balls, balls, yo-yos, games, Barbie dolls, sewing kits, and fishing kits), school supplies, hair supplies, and pencil sharpeners. Please do not include candy, toothpaste, gum, used or damaged items, war-related items, seeds, food, liquids or lotions, medications or vitamins, breakable items, glass, or aerosol cans.

In addition to the packing party, we encourage you to pack boxes on your own, which are available for pick-up at the Douglas home.

We look forward to seeing you all at the packing party on Nov. 7.

If you would like to donate items or learn more about Operation Christmas Child, contact Dave and Bev Douglas at

520-876-4363.