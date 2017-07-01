From The New Home Sales Team

May was another great month for Robson Ranch Arizona. We’ve had wonderful pool weather and are experiencing quite a few visitors and guests.

Home Sales

In May, we added eight new homeowners to our community. We continue to actively sell in Mariposa (Unit 21) with new homesite releases for our Tradition and Premiere home designs. Other great locations in Unit 23, Unit 7, Unit 27A and Unit 4 are also available.

The Villas

We have a few remaining homesites in Unit 19C featuring our popular Villas in Fireside as we transition towards our courtyard Villas in Sundance. If you haven’t seen the new Ocotillo home design or the Villa courtyard concept, which is perfect for your furry family friend, stop by the sales center and talk with one of our friendly new home consultants.

Preferred Guest Stay

Looking to move to Robson Ranch or have friends that might be interested? A Preferred Guest stay makes it easy to “test drive” the Robson Ranch lifestyle firsthand. Depending on the length of stay, your exclusive guest visit can include accommodations in a furnished luxury home, complimentary dinner at the Ranch House Grill, and access to amenities including swimming, tennis, fitness and more. Availability is limited; call 800-732-9949 for details and to reserve your preferred dates.

