Needle Crafters on summer break

Diana Oleson

Most of the Needle Crafters have left for the hot summer months and will be back in October, with finished items for our charities and for the November craft sale.

We have freshened up our display at the Creative Arts Center, so if you get a chance, come by and see what we are up to.

I want to take this opportunity to thank those of you who have donated knitting and cross stich items to us—we really appreciate them.

We welcome anyone that is interested in learning needle crafting or is a veteran crafter to be a part of our family. We meet at the Creative Arts Center, studio 2, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Thursdays beginning in October. I will post in September the exact date that we will be starting up again.

Have a wonderful summer, and keep crafting!

Contact Diana at dianaoleson1@gmail.com, or call (541) 671-0634 if you have any questions.