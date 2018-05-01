Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet – May 13

The Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet will be held on Sunday, May 13. Cost is $30 for adults, $27 Member Card Discount (10 percent off), $14 for children 5-12 years, $12.60 Member Card Discount (10 percent off), and children 4 and under eat free—compliments of Ranch House Grill. Prices listed do not include tax or gratuity.

Seating time will be from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Reservations are required by calling 520-426-3331, press 1 for restaurant.

Regular menu will not be available.

Menu items include:

Chef Attended Stations

Omelets and eggs-assorted toppings, waffles-strawberry compote, whipped cream, whipped butter, carved prime rib-creamed horseradish, au jus

Salad Bar and Continental Items

Domestic and imported cheese selection- assortment of crackers, marinated mushroom, fresh fruit salad, berry yogurt soup, tri-colored tortellini-smoked salmon, capers, red onions, green onion pesto, spring mix-assorted toppings (two dressings), Caesar salad with croutons and parmesan cheese, oriental chicken-lo mien noodles and sesame dressing, assorted rolls and herbed butter

Hot Entrées and Sides

Seared breast of chicken-wild mushroom sauce, grilled shrimp and salmon medallions in a basil pesto cream sauce, scalloped potatoes with boursin cheese, grilled vegetable medley, bacon and sausage patties

Sweets

Happy Mother’s Day ice sculpture, assorted mini muffins and pastries, assortment of mini bagels and flavored cream cheese, assortment of éclairs, assortment of fruit cobbler-whipped cream, raspberry and chocolate ganache tartlets, lemon meringue tartlets and banana crème brûlée tartlets