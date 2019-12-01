Morning of Generosity event December 11

Heather Hardesty

Please mark your calendars for the 6th annual “Morning of Generosity.”

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Hermosa Ballroom. CORR, in collaboration with the Eloy Food Bank, the Eloy Fire Department, and CAHRA are sponsoring the event. Local families have been and are in need of support for the holiday season. We will we be collecting food items such as hams, turkeys, canned vegetables, boxes of stuffing, and all the other fixings. We will also be collecting toys and gifts. Gifts and toys should be unwrapped and can range in age-level from infant to 18 years old, separated between boys and girls.

Please take a moment to spread some cheer to a family in need.

If you have any questions, contact Betty Peterson, President of CORR, at 520.424.5730.

We hope to see you there!

October 31 was our first carnival; there was a great turn out, and everyone that attended had a blast! We look forward to hosting future carnivals.

Sara Cecil was missed during this event due to her welcoming her first grandchild! A big congratulations to her and her family.

Homeowners have been enjoying the cooler weather on the Hermosa patio and listening to some of their favorite bands at the party on the patio events. If you have not attended this free event you must go, they are typically once a month but arrive a little early because they are packed. Look for the announcements.