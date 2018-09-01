Mark you calendars

Bj Foster

September has arrived and it is time for Support Our Troops-Arizona (SOT-AZ) to start getting organized for our 2018 annual Veterans Golf Tournament on November 11, 2018 along with the live auction, dinner, raffle prizes and bake sale.

It is with great sadness that we will be doing it without Steve Anderson, who embarked on another journey on July 20, 2018. This year’s SOT-AZ week and tournament will be in memory of Steve, so please join us in making it the most successful one ever. When he joins us in spirit on the 11th, let’s make him proud. We want him to look down and have a huge smile on his face.

The Robson Ranch SOT-AZ Golf Tournament will be held on November 11 with a 1:00 p.m. shotgun. The entry fee will be $100 per person. That includes 100 raffle tickets if your team’s entry fee is paid by September 15. The entry fee will also include a sleeve of Srixon balls, dinner afterward and all the games (spin the wheel etc.). The putting contest will be $5 and we will split the pot with the winner. There will also be raffle prizes during dinner. We would also like to acknowledge Jay and his staff, Joe Murauskis, Pat Sand and all the volunteers for making this tournament possible.

Time to think about raffle baskets! Summer travels are a great time to find interesting items that would make enticing baskets for our SOT fundraising week. For instance, baskets with food and/or drink items from a favorite summer spot or following a special theme are always popular. Glass ware, unique serving items, art objects and jewelry are also popular. We suggest a retail value of around $75. We will start collecting raffle baskets and selling raffle tickets in September. If you need a basket for your items, we have extras that we have saved year to year. Just let us know. Hope you will consider donating a basket for this year’s event!

For those new residents, SOT-AZ is a non-profit organization established in 2011 by a few residents at Robson Ranch wanting to support the troops overseas, local veterans and their families. The flags we fly on the boulevards have been purchased and donated to SOT-AZ by members of the Robson Ranch community. The flags are flown during the year in appreciation of our freedom provided through the sacrifices of our veterans. You can obtain more information on our organization at the Robson Ranch Sports Club. Come and join in the fun.

For golf registration, the forms are available at the sports club or by contacting Allen Crawford at 720-641-2751 or acrawford@desertmountaincf.com. If you are interested in volunteering for the various events, please contact Joe Murauskis at j.murauskis@att.net or by calling 815-955-4707. We need lots of volunteers. You may also contact BJ Foster at 661-803-1967 or 2omafoster@gmail.com for questions or assistance. Thank you all and welcome back to the Ranch.