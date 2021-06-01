Nina Berghausen

Tuesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 30, Madaras Gallery presents Purple Mountain Majesty. Diana Madaras’ stunning violet hues bring the magic of the Sonoran Desert to life. Diana sees the awe of each scene through her own vibrant color palette. Visit the gallery during the month of June to view this collection of her desert paintings. Feel the wonder and mystery of our truly unique Tucson landscape, which charms so many locals and visitors alike. The Madaras Gallery is located at 3035 N. Swan. You can contact the gallery at 520-615-3001 or online at www.madaras.com.