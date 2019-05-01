Lorna Watts 2019 RRLGA Club Champion

Club Champion 2019, Lorna Watts being presented with the trophy engraved wine glasses by Patty Bruchez, Tournament Chair. Flight 3 winner: Low Net, Jean DeChristopher Flight 3 winner: Low Gross, Mary Pryor Second Flight winner: Low Net, Shirley Eliuk (presented by Betty Kumbera, Assistant Tourney Chair) Second Flight winner: Low Gross, Patty Bruchez (presented by Betty Kumbera, Assistant Tourney Chair) First Flight winner: Low Net, Bobbie Johnson First Flight winner: Low Gross, Candy Burtis

The Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association held its 2019 Club Championship on April 2 and 4. There were four flights with low gross and low net awarded in each flight and the Club Champion was the Low Gross from the players competing from the combo tees.

Club Champion was Lorna Watts shooting a two-day gross total of 167. First Flight winners were Low Gross – Candy Burtis/170 and Low Net – Bobbie Johnson/145. Second Flight winners were: Low Gross – Patty Bruchez/176 and Low Net – Shirley Eliuk/141. Third Flight winners were: Low Gross – Mary Pryor/177 and Low Net – Jean DeChristopher/137. Fourth Flight winners were: Low Gross – Glady Miller/197 and Low Net – Jeri Srenaski – 131.

Thank you to Tournament Chair Patty Bruchez, Assistant Chair Betty Kumbera and Pro Jay Wilson for coordinating a great tournament, and San Tan Golf Carts for their support for tournament prizes.