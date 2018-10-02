Introducing the new Resort Series at Robson Ranch

Robson Ranch is excited to introduce the new Resort Series, featuring outstanding single family home designs from the $190s.

Each of the new Resort Series plans is available in three stunning elevation choices: Spanish Colonial, Arizona Ranch, and Desert Prairie. Regardless of the exterior style, all floorplans will include open concept living that feature a master bedroom, bedroom 2, and a great room that is perfect for gathering. In addition, each floorplan has an outdoor living space ideal for those who love enjoying their time relaxing or entertaining family and friends.

The Capri makes the most out of its 1,236 sq. ft. with an open concept floorplan that allows for a seamless flow of space and sense of openness throughout the home. Equipped with a master suite and bedroom 2, the Capri also provides several design options such as an expanded laundry room or garage extension for homeowners to personalize the home to fit their needs. In the great room, the Capri takes a classic design to a modern level with a media niche, perfect for in home entertainment.

The Capri with den, featuring 1428 sq. ft., is a fabulous extension to an already incredible floorplan. Perfect for those that need extra space for hobbies, collections, or just a quiet place to relax, the Capri with den provides the option to fit your needs. There are also additional options to extend the master bedroom, bedroom 2, or garage for more space where you need it most.

At 1,487 sq. ft., the Cabo is designed for flexibility and flow. The kitchen provides a personal space for those that love to cook while still providing a direct view to the dining area and great room to keep the home feeling connected. To personalize the plan, there are plenty of home options such as a front nook, extended master bedroom or a den conversion into a 3rd bedroom for those that expect plenty of visitors to your gorgeous new home.

According to Steven Berry, Senior Vice President, Architecture and Design for Robson Communities, Inc., “These homes, accompanied by extraordinary amenities, will provide buyers one of the most outstanding values available”.

Ground has broken for the Designer Homes with construction anticipated to begin late Fall. Please contact the Robson Ranch Sales Office at 520.426.3300 for more information and details. The Sales Office is open daily from 9am – 6pm.