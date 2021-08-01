Going Big in Studio II

Nancy Friedman, Co-Education Chair

With summer upon us and many snowbirds gone until mid-October, a couple of the monitors have started a summer project to keep members coming down to the studio to paint in acrylics and oils. The project is named “Going Big.”

One of our members, Susan Halley, donated some rolled canvas, and with Nils Johnson’s woodworking ability, the canvas was stretched for large sized or unusual sized canvases that are typically expensive or a hard-to-find size.

Among the canvases that have been finished, you’ll find a variety of techniques. One is poured, two are abstract, one is a still life, and one is a landscape—all are done in acrylic paint. At the end of the summer, we hope to have more “big” canvases to display.