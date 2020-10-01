Fall into Fusing!

Doris Betuel

Fall is here and fusing is in the air—glass fusing, that is. The Robson Ranch Fused Glass Club is buzzing with members making items, such as plates, platters, and art! Thanks to the generous gifts of two additional kilns from the HOA, we are now quickly completing projects.

One emerging theme is: holiday. In particular, Christmas ornaments and hostess platters have been very popular. Check out some of the member creations!

We have started to offer orientation sessions again. Please join us in what looks to be a season of fun, creativity, and camaraderie. If you are interested in taking an orientation class with the Fused Glass Club, please contact Doris Betuel at dorisbetuel@gmail.com or Mary Nunn at flyingnunn1947@gmail.com.