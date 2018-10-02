Date set for Operation Christmas Child

Once again, Robson Ranch, along with Rock Springs Church, will be participating in Operation Christmas Child’s world-wide packing of shoe boxes.

Operation Christmas Child provides shoe boxes filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children all over the world who have never received a gift. OCC is a division of Samaritans Purse headed by Franklin Graham. Last year over 11 million boxes were filled and distributed throughout the world.

In 2017 Robson volunteers lovingly packed over 1,500 boxes that found their way to the waiting hands of children in Peru.

This year our goal is to pack 2,000 boxes. Each box that is lovingly packed by you is sent to the child just as it is when you close the lid.

Just imagine seeing the look on a child’s face when they open their very own Christmas shoe box filled with toys and useful items.

Most of the items in the boxes are things they have never had in their lives.

There are several ways to be a part of this important charity:

Volunteer as a shoe box packer. The annual packing party will be held November 1 in the Hermosa Ballroom here at Robson Ranch from 1:00-5:00 p.m. We also need volunteers to fold boxes.

Shop. Please consider shopping for items to fill the shoe boxes; we need fun gifts for boys and girls ages 2-14.

(School supplies, hair items, socks, tee shirt, balls, cars, dolls, etc.) New items only. Please no food, candy, toothpaste, glass or military items.

Fill your own box. You can also add to the total of boxes we send by packing your own boxes to send to needy children.

Some of your RR neighbors are getting creative in their themed boxes. RR men pack toolboxes for their recipients and some RR women are packing sewing themed boxes for the older girls. One very sweet box last year was a “puppy theme” packed in loving memory by an owner missing their little friend. Boxes are available for pick up from Dave and Bev Douglas 520-876-4363.

Give generously. We welcome cash donations to help cover the cost of shipping these boxes around the world. Each box costs $9 in shipping. Last year, through your generous support and faithful giving, all of the shipping costs were covered.

For more information please contact Dave and Bev Douglas at kiteflyerman@gmail.com or 520-876-4363.

We look forward to seeing new faces on our packing day!