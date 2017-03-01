CORR fundraiser was a smashing success

Community Outreach for Robson Ranch (CORR) and Dillard’s sponsored the Ninth annual Fashion Show on February 8. The event was a resounding success with music by the Time Bandits. They had the models dancing and feet tapping and everyone smiling. Donna Duran added a flash dance of Zumba that was the hit of the show. Dillard’s added their support with a trunk show and raffle prizes.

The event was a fundraiser for CORR to support their work for the needs of Eloy children. One little girl whose story was in the Eloy Enterprise joined her mom and big sister as the first models of the show. CORR was founded by Betty Peterson who remains its president. CORR maintains a thrift store The Heart of Eloy at 501 N Main St in Eloy Thursday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They turn donations from Robson residents into treasures for all.