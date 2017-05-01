The Corner Fitness Tip: Testing Your Balance

How is your balance? Do you feel like the length of your stride is a bit shorter? Has the pace of your steps slowed somewhat? When thinking about balance, remember the saying: “use it or lose it.” Studies show you can maintain your balance if you stay active.

Many of us are unaware that our coordination is slipping, but even naturally coordinated people need to work to boost their balance through the aging process.

Test Your Balance

Try these moves to see how well you can balance.

1. On both feet: Stand with feet together, anklebones touching and arms folded across chest; then close your eyes. Have someone time you. Though it’s normal to sway a little, you should be able to stand for 60 seconds without moving your feet.

2. Next, place one foot directly in front of the other and close your eyes. You should be able to stand for at least 38 seconds on both sides.

If you have questions please feel free to contact Lois Moncel, Certified Personal Trainer at moncellois@yahoo.com.