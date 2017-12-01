Christmas Wine Dinner planned

An Intercontinental Christmas Wine Dinner will be held on Monday, December 11, at 5:00 p.m. Wine will be represented by Katie Woodcock, CSW, CSS, Certified Sommelier from Young’s Market.

Welcoming Wine: Royal Tokaji “The Oddity” Furmint, Tokaji, Hungary

Seared Sea Scallops: saffron aioli, honey grapefruit salad, Badenhorst Family Wines “Secateurs” Chenin Blanc, South Africa

Roasted Lamb Lollipop: nutmeg purple mashed potatoes, Bing cherry chutney, Craggy Range “Te Kahu” Red Blend, Hawkes Bay, New Zealand

Black & Blue Petite Filet Mignon: gorgonzola compound butter, grilled potatoes, baby candied beets, Red Wine Demi Marichal Tannant, Canelones, Uruguay

Vanilla Panna Cotta: strawberry and raspberry compote, Dewatsuru Sakura Emaki “Cherry Blossom” Junmai, Akita, Japan

We will be accepting reservations starting Tuesday, November 28. Reservations only; 40 seats available. Call 520-426-3331 and press 1 for the hostess. The cost is $57 per person plus tax and gratuity. Homeowners may use their member card for payment; no additional discounts.