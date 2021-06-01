Mary Lou Kaye

Admit it, you’ve always wanted to float across the dance floor and impress the heck out of your friends. Well, now’s the time to make that happen. The simplicity of the Basic Social Dance system is truly amazing. Within one hour, you will be able to move to any music that will be played after you walk into the studio.

There is no need to memorize a long list of steps. Gentleman or lady, you will discover that focusing on your partner will make moving to the music so much simpler than you ever imagined. Discover the part of your anatomy that drives you on the dance floor. You’ll be so surprised! Walk in! Dance out!

A bonus to the fun you’ll share with your partner is the many benefits you’ll discover as you work out on the dance floor with a good-looking partner in your arms.

For details and answers to any questions you may have, contact Mary Lou Kaye at 480-939-1869 or [email protected] She has been a certified ballroom instructor and dance guru for more years than she’ll admit to.

Shall we dance?