Casa Grande RC Flyers make major field improvement

Alan Friedman

The Casa Grande RC Flyers recently added a much requested addition to their airfield which is across from the public and police shooting ranges at 2725 S. Isom Road in Casa Grande. Thanks to the city that provided and installed a large flag pole at the field, the club purchased a remote access weather station. This station allows pilots, police and individual shooters, to view the actual current weather conditions at that location. The club agreed to support and maintain this weather station for the city, as a thank you for the city’s continued support.

The station, manufactured by Davis Instruments, will give users current weather data on the website, WeatherLink.com and on a Smartphone application, WeatherLink 2.0. Now, area pilots can see the actual wind speed and direction, which is important for flying, before they leave their home. Temperature, humidity and rainfall amounts are also given. Although not as critical, the information is available to all recreational users of the area including the Skeet and Trap club down the road.

The weather station is just the first of several improvements the club plans to make in the coming months. On their agenda are sun shades for the pilot tables and another runway. All the recent improvements are a result of the large increases in membership from the entire area. Besides Casa Grande, members have joined from as far as Tucson, Florence and Sun Lakes. Their reason for joining the club include the club’s activities, great facilities as recognized by the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) who awarded the Casa Grande RC Flyers their highest club honor, naming them a Gold Level Leader club, and welcoming membership. That AMA honor also recognized the community service through the club’s charitable activities and their involvement with area youths through the schools and 4-H clubs.

The Casa Grande RC Flyers welcome area residents to visit and watch the flying which takes place most Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings around 10:00 a.m. during the winter season. The club’s certified instructors offer free model flying lessons to those interested in participating in this fun hobby. The club will also hold another air show on March 10, 2018, benefitting the Casa Grande Food Bank. Information about the club and directions to their field can be found on the club website, www.CasaGrandeRCFlyers.com or by calling Alan Friedman inside Robson Ranch.