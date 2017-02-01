Calling all Putters

Opening day of the Robson Ranch Mixed Putting League has occurred by the time you read this. The next competitions will occur bi-weekly on February 2 and 16.

The mission of the league will be to provide friendly competition through organized play by using the practice putting green located at Robson Ranch Golf Course. In addition we will strive to promote fun, friendship, camaraderie and social opportunities. All participants will congregate by the putting green at 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays, February 2 and 16, pay their entry fee and receive a scorecard. Play will commence at 4:00 p.m. Monetary awards will be given for first through sixth place lowest score winners plus a blind draw for an additional four award winners.

You can enter by either sending an email to npike@nickpikeconsulting.com or signing the sheet located in the Pro Shop. The entrance fee will be $2 per player, and there will be 100% payout.

Example: Say we have 50 participants with a $2 entry fee. The revenue generated is $100. First place will receive $30, second place $20, third place $15, fourth place $10, fifth place $5 and sixth place $4. Plus four individuals who win a blind draw will each receive $4. All prize money will be paid via a “my Winnings” card.

Additionally you may opt to participate in a “money hole” competition and/or a “beat the pro” competition. These will cost $1 each and will have a 100% payout.

For the next event on February 2 there will be free beer and pizza for all participants, available in one of the Ranch meeting rooms at 5:00 p.m. following each event. Prizes will be distributed at this time. If you have any questions contact one of the following:

Nick Pike – npike@nickpikeconsulting.com

Mike Pryor – michaelpryor77@gmail.com

Mary Pryor – marypryor33@gmail.com

Stan Lukasik – lukasik@att.net

Craig Spittel – j.craig.spittel@gmail.com

Mary Syer – mes1972@gmail.com

Copies of the by-laws, rules and awards will be posted on the Men’s League Message Board located in the Pro Shop. If you would like individual copies of the by-laws and rules of the league, please email npike@nickpikeconsulting.com.

Mark your calendars now for Thursdays, February 2 and 16. See you on the putting green at 3:30 p.m.!