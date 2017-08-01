Bring on the Sharpies and alcohol

On Wednesday, June 14, the Fine Arts Guild offered a “Fun Afternoon of Art.” Sixteen Robson Ranchers produced a variety of colorful tote bags with Sharpie markers, alcohol and a plain tote bag after viewing two short YouTube videos and with guidance from one of the Guild members, Joann Bunyea. Although six participants were members of the Fine Arts Guild, 10 were Ranchers looking for an afternoon of art fun out of the heat. A few Grandmas thought the project would be good to do with their grandchildren. Even some of the Material Girls next door were interested in our project. We welcome anyone to drop by on Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m. this summer to check out our group. No artistic talent is needed to have fun in a variety of art mediums. Watch for more upcoming classes from the Fine Arts Guild. If you would like more information about the Fine Arts Guild contact Jillian Moon, co-president, at 805-705-0374.