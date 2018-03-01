From black to white with “50 Shades of Gray” between

Nancy Friedman, Secretary

No, this was not a movie directed by Nils Johnson, but an art class where a value scale of 10 to 15 different grays were created starting with black as the darkest or lowest value and white as the lightest or highest value. The word value refers to the lightness or darkness of an object or shape. The effect of light and shadow in a drawing or painting creates the effect of 3-D on a flat surface. This effect is call chiaroscuro which is Italian for suggesting modeling in light and dark. There are supposedly 256 shades of gray, the human eye can differentiate. However, this class was happy with ten with which to create and paint. The next time you look at a cactus, tree, or even a post early in the morning or late evening, look closer for their shadows and where the sun is shining on them. Can you see the various values or shades of their color or hue?

The Fine Arts Guild has hours in Studio No. 1 of the CAC on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Thursdays from 1:00-4:00 p.m. sharing with the Stain Glass Club. For more information about the Fine Arts Guild you may contact Jillian Moon or Melanie Douglas who are the co-presidents. Other officers whom you may contact are Janet Buckingham (Treasurer), Nancy Friedman (Secretary), or Bob Smith (Member at Large). Come down to Studio No. 1 and see what fun we have. Don’t say you don’t have any ability. Everyone has some artistic ability; the quantity just varies and oftentimes just needs to be groomed.