Beating the Heat!

Pat Mumy

Summer golf is in full swing here at the Ranch! With temperatures rising and rising, the Robson Ranch Ladies Golf Association (RRLGA) members are teeing off at 6:30 a.m. to beat the heat. The good news is that COVID-19 restrictions are beginning to loosen on the course. Shotguns are allowed, rakes have returned to the sand traps, and flags can be taken out for putting.

If you are interested in playing with the ladies this summer, contact Kathy Holwick at [email protected] Too hot for 18 holes? No problem! Weekly games will be based only on nine holes, but players are welcome to continue on for as many holes as they wish. RRLGA would love to have you join in on the summer fun!