American Red Cross Blood Drive – April 11

Robson Ranch is hosting a Blood Drive through the American Red Cross on Wednesday, April 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Hermosa III.

Story of Hope: Kinzie Frey (Blood and Platelet Recipient)

After months of vague symptoms and emergency room visits, six-year-old Kinzie Frey was diagnosed with stage four, high-risk neuroblastoma, a type of cancer that can grow into tumors. Her tumor was collectively the size of a mini basketball, originating on her right adrenal gland and was tangled throughout her abdomen, wrapping around veins, arteries and organs from her heart to her pelvis. Over 18 months, Kinzie received 46 red blood cell transfusions and 72 platelet transfusions. Her mother, Holly Bosse, says, “If it weren’t for the generosity of blood donors, Kinzie wouldn’t be here with us today. Those blood donations aren’t only a gift to Kinzie, to our family, friends and supporters; they are also a reminder to give for the benefit of others.” Kinzie is officially done with treatment and is in remission and cancer-free!

For more information or to schedule an appointment please call the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: RobsonRanch.

Walk-ins are welcome the day of the drive, but appointments take priority, so don’t delay and make yours today!

If you are unable to donate on this date, we will be holding two more American Red Cross Blood Drives on July 13 and December 20. If you are one who prefers to donate with the United Blood Services, we will be holding drives on June 25 and October 29.

Disclaimer: American Red Cross is not an employee, agent, representative or otherwise associated with Robson Ranch – CG Homeowners Association, Inc., Robson Communities, or any of their affiliates.