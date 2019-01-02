8th annual Walk to End Alzheimers a huge success

Thank you, everyone who made the eighth annual Walk to End Alzheimers a huge success!

We raised $19,167 for this very worthy cause! The Walk is a community event. Thank you to all the people who made it such a huge success: workers, walkers (eight teams with a total of 179 walkers), donators and Robson Ranch for their raffle prizes of two rounds of 18 holes of golf and the Grill for a dinner and a lunch voucher.

Circle November 16 in red on your 2019 calendar for next year’s walk!

Be on the lookout for a first run movie What They Had staring Hilary Swank and Blythe Danner. It is the story of the wonderful relationship between a grandmother with Alzheimers and her granddaughter!

There are more than 170,000 people in Arizona and southern Nevada living with Alzheimers and another 400,000 are caregivers. That means over a half million people in our region are navigating the holidays with Alzheimers in the mix.