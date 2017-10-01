2nd annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Sale – Nov 18

Agnes Wilson

Mark your calendar! The Robson Ranch annual Holiday Craft Show and Sale will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2017, in the Hermosa Ballroom 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This sale is not club affiliated but is open to ALL Robson Ranch residents.

Items sold at the sale must be created by the resident and not a product such as Avon, Tupperware, etc.

Last year’s sale was a huge success, and we are hoping to even exceed those numbers.

There will be donation boxes at the door for both the Eloy Food Bank and The Heart of Eloy.

More information on the Holiday Arts and Craft Sales will appear in the November Views, including when and whom to contact for table reservations. Kathy Foran is chairperson of the event, 541-225-7979.